2007 Honda Odyssey

188,607 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

416-705-5866

2007 Honda Odyssey

2007 Honda Odyssey

LX

2007 Honda Odyssey

LX

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

416-705-5866

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,607KM
Used
Good Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5693987
  Stock #: 1183
  VIN: 5FNRL38207B511624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 188,607 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 3 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $150.00 VALUE

All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can also see every car for sale at www.alineusedcars.ca. You can reach us on our main line at 905-273-3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

Peter:  416-705-5866

Amanda:  647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

www.alineusedcars.ca

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

416-705-5866

