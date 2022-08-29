Menu
2007 Hyundai Accent

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

3DR HB GS

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

158,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: KMHCN35C67U023994
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS.
THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
ABS Brakes

