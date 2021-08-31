2007 Hyundai Santa Fe AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

$1,800 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8056156

8056156 Stock #: 21T855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Exterior Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.