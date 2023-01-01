$8,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Infiniti G35
Sedan 4dr Auto G35x AWD
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9830696
- Stock #: 812830
- VIN: JNKBV61FX7M812830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 INFINITI G35X AWD WITH ONLY 161K!!! FULLY-LOADED! SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM! POWERED SEATS, CRUISE-CONTROL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, A/C, ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! ONTARIO (NORMAL) VEHICLE ! WILL PROVIDE CARFAX, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 416-505-3554
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**null
