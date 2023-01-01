Menu
2007 Infiniti G35

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2007 Infiniti G35

2007 Infiniti G35

Sedan 4dr Auto G35x AWD

2007 Infiniti G35

Sedan 4dr Auto G35x AWD

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9830696
  • Stock #: 812830
  • VIN: JNKBV61FX7M812830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 INFINITI G35X AWD WITH ONLY 161K!!! FULLY-LOADED! SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM! POWERED SEATS, CRUISE-CONTROL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, A/C, ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! ONTARIO (NORMAL) VEHICLE ! WILL PROVIDE CARFAX, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416-505-3554

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Dual front/rear cup holders
Rear window defogger w/timer
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front/rear floormats
dual digital trip odometers
instrument panel
Dual front seatback pockets
Infiniti signature analog clock

Safety

First Aid Kit
Dual note horn
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
Front seat 2-way adjustable active head restraints

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Engine-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Battery saver feature
Dual chrome exhaust finishers
4-wheel vented pwr disc brakes

Seating

Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces

Exterior

LED tail lamps

Comfort

Locking glove compartment w/light

Media / Nav / Comm

Rear window in-glass antenna w/diversity system

Additional Features

Pwr heated exterior mirrors
Rear heater vents
P215/55VR17 all-season tires
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 aluminum engine
7 color LCD display w/muli-function trip computer
Automatic headlamp on/off
Chrome-tinted front grille
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbag w/passenger occupancy sensor
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbag
Dual front/rear map reading lamps
Dual symmetrical air intake system
Dual zone auto temp control w/carbon micro-filtration
Exterior temp & digital compass display
Front center console w/aux pwr outlet
Front safety belt pre-tensioners w/load limiters
Front/rear 3-point safety belts for all seating postions
High intensity discharge (HID) xenon headlamps w/integrated fog lamps
Independent double wishbone front/multi-link rear suspension
Leather & aluminum trimmed shift knob
Rear outboard seat child safety lower tether anchors
Rear seat center armrest w/storage & trunk pass though
Rear seat child safety upper tether anchors
Remote opening/closing of windows via door lock
T145/80D17 temporary spare tire
Tire pressure monitor warning light
Trunk net w/(4) hooks
UV-ray reducing glass
Vehicle speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers
Windows retained accessory pwr
door grips
Illuminated entry/exit w/theater dimming
Instrumentation-inc: Fine Vision lighting for speedometer
fuel level/coolant temp gauges & tilt feature
Aluminum interior trim-inc: center console
learning algorithm
manual shift mode & downshift rev-matching

