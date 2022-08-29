2007 Jeep Compass

$2,000 + taxes & licensing 2 8 1 , 5 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9047455

9047455 Stock #: 212183B (AS-IS)

212183B (AS-IS) VIN: 1J8FT47W67D195925

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 281,523 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Bypass Media / Nav / Comm Radio: AM/FM Compact Disc Exterior Tires: P215/60R17 BSW AS Touring Powertrain Engine: 2.4L 4 Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT Additional Features GVWR: 2 Monotone Paint Application Quick Order Package 25D Sport Wheels: 17'' x 6.5'' Aluminum Sparkle Silver 012 kgs (4/435 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.