2007 Jeep Compass

281,523 KM

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Sport/North*Mechanic Special*AS-IS*SAVE*

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

281,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9047455
  • Stock #: 212183B (AS-IS)
  • VIN: 1J8FT47W67D195925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 281,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanic Special, You CERTIFY! YOU SAVE!! We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to put in a little effort and SAVE BIG$$$!!! Previously we would sell these vehicles through other channels but now you have this unique opportunity to grab these vehicles first and save!!! WE SELL TO EVERYONE! *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED ,Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised.' Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Air Conditioning Bypass
Radio: AM/FM Compact Disc
Tires: P215/60R17 BSW AS Touring
Engine: 2.4L 4 Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 25D Sport
Wheels: 17'' x 6.5'' Aluminum Sparkle Silver
012 kgs (4/435 lbs)

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

