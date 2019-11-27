Menu
2007 Lexus RX 400h

Hybrid Certified Navigation camera AWD Warranty

Location

Carz R Us

2255 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R6

416-779-5001

Sale Price

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 281,210KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4382292
  • Stock #: 2812018
  • VIN: JTJHW31U872035403
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CERTIFIED PRE OWNED,
LEXUS DEALER MAINTAINED,
EXCELLENT CONDITION
NAVIGATION,
BACK UP CAMERA,
DVD,
LEATHER,
POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS,
KEY LESS ENTRY,
ALLOYS AND MUCH MORE.....
CARZ "R" US IS SERVING CANADIANS FOR OVER 15 YEARS FROM MISSISSAUGA.
MEMBER U C D A.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
ADDRESS:
2255 DUNDAS STREET WEST
UNIT 213
MISSISSAUGA. ON.L5K 1R6
IN "SKYWARD BUSINESS CENTRE"
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • DVD
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Wheel Locks
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Fully certified
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
  • UNLIMITED KM WARRANTY

