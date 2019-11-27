2007 Lexus RX 400h

CERTIFIED PRE OWNED,
LEXUS DEALER MAINTAINED,
EXCELLENT CONDITION
NAVIGATION,
BACK UP CAMERA,
DVD,
LEATHER,
POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS,
KEY LESS ENTRY,
ALLOYS AND MUCH MORE.....
CARZ "R" US IS SERVING CANADIANS FOR OVER 15 YEARS FROM MISSISSAUGA.
MEMBER U C D A.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
ADDRESS:
2255 DUNDAS STREET WEST
UNIT 213
MISSISSAUGA. ON.L5K 1R6
IN "SKYWARD BUSINESS CENTRE"
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Liftgate
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Winter Tires
- Luggage Rack
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Cargo shade
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- DVD / Entertainment
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- CD Changer
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- DVD
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation
- Wheel Locks
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Fully certified
- Knee Air Bag
- Sun/Moonroof
- Headlights-Auto-Leveling
- 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
- UNLIMITED KM WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.