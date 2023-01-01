$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
GT Trade in Specail, All Power
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
221,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10638489
- Stock #: 7095
- VIN: JM1BK343671760921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 221,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
