2007 Mazda MAZDA3

221,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

GT Trade in Specail, All Power

Location

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10638489
  • VIN: JM1BK343671760921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic GT, Alloys, All Power, Driven locally - Trade in, Managers Special. Seling AS IS *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We sell newer models, This vehicle came to us as a trade in, When Vehicle offered for sell AS IS OMVIC Wants us to add this Clause This vehicle is sold As Is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transport and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. Previous Owner bought new vehicle from us and was using for everyday commuting. Vehicle is in running condition.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

