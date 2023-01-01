2007 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10638489

10638489 Stock #: 7095

7095 VIN: JM1BK343671760921

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 7095

Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Sunroof Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.