2007 Mazda MAZDA3

142,608 KM

Details Description Features

$5,396

+ tax & licensing
$5,396

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

  7734369
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,396

+ taxes & licensing

142,608KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7734369
  Stock #: J212206C
  VIN: JM1BK323871753808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,608 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! GT PACKAGE, AUTO, 4CYL, P/GLASS ROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Power Outlet
SECURITY ALARM
4 Cylinder Engine
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

