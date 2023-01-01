Menu
2007 Mazda MAZDA3

138,000 KM

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

4DR HB SPORT AUTO GT

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9461263
  • VIN: JM1BK343271707582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 MAZDA 3 GT HATCHBACK WITH ONLY 138K!!! 2.3L V4!! FULLY-LOADED, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, EXELLENT ON GAS! BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS! ONE-OWNER VEHICLE! ONTARIO NORMAL (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! SERVICED AT MAZDA!!! ONTARIO VEHICLE, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-720- 6145

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST

MISSISSAUGA, L2Y2B8, ON

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

 

CLICK HERE TO VIEW VEHICLE CARFAX

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player

