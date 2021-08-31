2007 Nissan Altima SOLD AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

2007 Nissan Altima SOLD AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

$1,800 + taxes & licensing 2 3 7 , 3 3 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7750743

7750743 Stock #: 21T831

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 237,337 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Navigation System Wheel Covers Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.