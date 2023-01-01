$6,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-505-3554
2007 Nissan Altima
4dr i4 2.5 SL
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9688735
- Stock #: 150366
- VIN: 1N4AL21E07C150366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 S WITH 190K!!! FULLY LOADED!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START! LEATHER INTERIOR, CRUISE-CONTROL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, A/C, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONTARIO VEHICLE (WILL PROVIDE VEHICLE CARFAX)! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 416-505-3554
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**null
