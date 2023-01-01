Menu
2007 Nissan Altima

190,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2007 Nissan Altima

2007 Nissan Altima

4dr i4 2.5 SL

2007 Nissan Altima

4dr i4 2.5 SL

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9688735
  Stock #: 150366
  VIN: 1N4AL21E07C150366

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Beige
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 S WITH 190K!!! FULLY LOADED!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START! LEATHER INTERIOR, CRUISE-CONTROL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, A/C,  BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONTARIO VEHICLE (WILL PROVIDE VEHICLE CARFAX)! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416-505-3554

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
coin holder
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
(3) passenger assist grips
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
Rear coat hook
Contoured reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints
Dual 12V DC pwr points
Padded cloth-covered center armrest
Full cut pile carpeting
Dual cup holders in rear center armrest
Map light w/sunglass holder in overhead console
Remote hood/fuel-filler door & pwr trunk releases

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Independent front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Multi-link rear suspension w/stabilizer bar

Exterior

Halogen Headlights
Body-color door handles
P215/60R16 all-season tires
UV reducing glass w/dark upper windshield band

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Front seat active head restraints
Emergency inside trunk release
LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)
Energy absorbing steering column
Front & rear crumple zones
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
Front side-impact airbags
Side-door guard beams
ELR seat belt system for driver seating position
ALR/ELR seat belt system for passenger seating positions
Driver & passenger supplemental dual-stage front airbags

Additional Features

trunk
load limiters
Dual front door map pockets
Front seat belts w/pretensioners
coolant temp & fuel gauges
Body-color bumpers
adjustable upper anchors
Body-color side moldings
2.5L DOHC I4 engine
Tilt & telescopic steering column w/mounted cruise controls
Dual cup holders in center console w/20oz bottle capacity
Dual exhaust w/chrome tipped finishers
Roof-mounted side curtain airbags
Interior courtesy lamps-inc: glove box
16 x 7.0 wheels w/full wheel covers

