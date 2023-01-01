2007 Nissan Altima

$6,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9688735

9688735 Stock #: 150366

150366 VIN: 1N4AL21E07C150366

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tachometer coin holder Rear window defroster w/timer Retained accessory pwr (3) passenger assist grips 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock Rear coat hook Contoured reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints Dual 12V DC pwr points Padded cloth-covered center armrest Full cut pile carpeting Dual cup holders in rear center armrest Map light w/sunglass holder in overhead console Remote hood/fuel-filler door & pwr trunk releases Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes Independent front suspension w/stabilizer bar Multi-link rear suspension w/stabilizer bar Exterior Halogen Headlights Body-color door handles P215/60R16 all-season tires UV reducing glass w/dark upper windshield band Safety Child safety rear door locks Front seat active head restraints Emergency inside trunk release LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children) Energy absorbing steering column Front & rear crumple zones 3-point seat belts in all seating positions Front side-impact airbags Side-door guard beams ELR seat belt system for driver seating position ALR/ELR seat belt system for passenger seating positions Driver & passenger supplemental dual-stage front airbags Additional Features trunk load limiters Dual front door map pockets Front seat belts w/pretensioners coolant temp & fuel gauges Body-color bumpers adjustable upper anchors Body-color side moldings 2.5L DOHC I4 engine Tilt & telescopic steering column w/mounted cruise controls Dual cup holders in center console w/20oz bottle capacity Dual exhaust w/chrome tipped finishers Roof-mounted side curtain airbags Interior courtesy lamps-inc: glove box 16 x 7.0 wheels w/full wheel covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.