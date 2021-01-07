Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Nissan Versa

223,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,895

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
2007 Nissan Versa

2007 Nissan Versa

S

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Nissan Versa

S

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,895

+ taxes & licensing

223,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6434883
  • Stock #: 5267
  • VIN: 3n1bc11e07l452286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 CYL., 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION , ACCIDENT FREE , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , alloy rims , keyless entrya/c., cd., lots of new parts . Excellent condition . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 119,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 ...
 173,000 KM
$12,895 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Rogue SV
 0 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Email E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

Call Dealer

905-271-XXXX

(click to show)

905-271-9127

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory