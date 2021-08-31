Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Nissan Versa

220,939 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

Contact Seller
2007 Nissan Versa

2007 Nissan Versa

1.8 S* BLUETOOTH*GPS*CERTIFIED* 6 MONTHS WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Nissan Versa

1.8 S* BLUETOOTH*GPS*CERTIFIED* 6 MONTHS WARRANTY

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,939KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8074885
  • VIN: 3N1BC11E97L438855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,939 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 NISSAN VERSA*CERTIFIED*POWER OPTIONS* 6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

~GPS, BLUETOOTH ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Motors

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 181,647 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 108,461 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey SXT
 208,839 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

Call Dealer

416-873-XXXX

(click to show)

416-873-9656

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory