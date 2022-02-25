2007 Nissan Versa

$4,998 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8378883

8378883 Stock #: 6364

6364 VIN: 3N1BC13E67L372250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 196,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Theft Deterrent/Alarm Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.