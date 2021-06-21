Menu
2007 Toyota Camry

185,000 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7462244
  • Stock #: 5313
  • VIN: 4t1be46k57u692765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 4 CYL., 2.4 LT., EXCELLENT CONDITION IN AND OUT , ALLOY RIMS , POWER SEAT , A/C., CD., POWER WINDOWS , POWER DOOR LOCKS , KEYLESS ENTRY , AND MORE . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag

