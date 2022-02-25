Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota Matrix

299,999 KM

Details Description Features

$3,485

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,485

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Matrix

2007 Toyota Matrix

MANUAL TRANSMISSION, GOOD CLUTCH,NO WARNING LIGHTS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Matrix

MANUAL TRANSMISSION, GOOD CLUTCH,NO WARNING LIGHTS

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,485

+ taxes & licensing

299,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8419446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA, ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

Clutch is strong, no dash warning lights on

CARFAX CANADA Verified,NO FEES!!! Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

 

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 207,000 KM
$8,985 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Versa 1....
 141,000 KM
$6,885 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 144,000 KM
$14,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory