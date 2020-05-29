Menu
$5,996

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2007 Toyota Sienna

2007 Toyota Sienna

LE

2007 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

$5,996

+ taxes & licensing

  • 292,848KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5195588
  • Stock #: N200960A
  • VIN: 5TDZK23C67S042358
Exterior Colour
SLATE METALLIC
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

JUST TRADED IN !!! LE PACKAGE, AUTO, V6, AUTO, 7/PASSENGER, DUAL PWR DOORS, ALLOY WHEELS, 2/SETS OF TIRES, FULL POWER GROUP, P/SEAT, STEERING CONTROLS, F+R HEAT/AIR, AM/FM CD, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Dual Air Controls,Air Conditioning,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Third Passenger Door,Fourth Passenger Door,Front...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

