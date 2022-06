2007 Toyota Sienna

$10,499 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8674295

8674295 Stock #: 017836

017836 VIN: 5TDZK29C27S017836

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 017836

Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Front & rear cup holders Illuminated Entry Engine Immobilizer Door Map Pockets Pwr windows Rear window defroster w/timer Dual visor vanity mirrors Retained accessory pwr Carpeted floor mats Driver footrest Remote fuel lid release Accessory pwr outlets Overhead sunglass storage Assist grips Instrumentation-inc: tachometer Fabric headliner Fabric seat trim Conversation mirror Reclining front captain seats w/adjustable headrests & foldable armrests Cargo area tie-down rings & shopping bag hooks Manual driver seat vertical adjustment Dual-zone air conditioning Exterior Roof Rack Dual sliding doors Temporary spare tire tire pressure Front & rear splash guards Reflector style halogen headlamps Intermittent rear wiper/washer Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer High solar energy-absorbing windows w/tinted glass Foldable heated pwr mirrors LED rear tail lights Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Stainless Steel exhaust system Pwr rack & pinion steering 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes P215/65R16 all-season tires HD battery MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers 3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine w/variable-valve timing Safety Anchor points for child restraint seats Front seat-mounted side airbags Front passenger airbag status indicator Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags Front & rear head/side curtain airbags All-positions 3-point lap & shoulder belts Middle seat adjustable seat belt anchors All position 3-point seat belts Additional Features low fuel low washer fluid door ajar dual trip odometer force limiters low coolant starter water temp gauge TRANS COOLER pre-tensioners alternator & heater 16 steel wheels w/full covers OD cancel switch Front seat belts w/adjustable B-pillar anchors flip & stow feature front seat belts 3rd row reclining 60/40 split/fold-down seat-inc: adjustable headrests Warnings-inc: low oil

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

