2007 Toyota Tacoma

148,987 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Auto Group

905-274-4445

2007 Toyota Tacoma

2007 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 Access Cab MANUAL TRANSMISSION

2007 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 Access Cab MANUAL TRANSMISSION

Location

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

905-274-4445

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

148,987KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7005140
  Stock #: C1581
  VIN: 5TETX22N57Z425124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C1581
  • Mileage 148,987 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX CLEAN ONTARIO VEHICLE 


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER A MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession? BankruptcyO.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

