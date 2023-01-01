$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2007 Toyota Tundra
2007 Toyota Tundra
Limited No Accident Crewmax Sunroof Heated Seats Leather JBL
Location

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738

+ taxes & licensing
384,657KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9455599
- Stock #: 11874A
- VIN: 5TBDV58177S470152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour SAND BEIGE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11874A
- Mileage 384,657 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Sunroof, Cruise Control, JBL Audio
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
New Arrival! This 2007 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 384,657 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Driver & front passenger frontal airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Front & rear roll-sensing side curtain airbags
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all positions
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Digital clock
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Anti-Theft System
LIGHTING PKG
Engine Immobilizer
Rear seat heater ducts
Retained accessory pwr
Accessory pwr outlets
Overhead sunglass storage
Front & rear cupholders
Front seatback pockets
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-down
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Illuminated locking glove box
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Overhead console box
Electric rear window defroster w/timer
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/digital compass
Leather Seating Surfaces
Carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Optitron gauges & multi-information display
Pwr door locks w/keyless entry
Dual zone automatic climate control w/air filter
Courtesy lamp
Illuminated ashtray & cigarette lighter
Instrumentation-inc: voltmeter, dual trip odometers, coolant temp gauge
Outside temp gauge, tachometer, transmission oil temp gauge
Warnings-inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system, transmission oil temp
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat-inc: fold-down centre console & seatbacks
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Full-Size Spare Tire
Hard Tonneau cover
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Front/rear splash guards
Colour-keyed front bumper
Chrome rear step bumper
Halogen headlamps w/light control system
High-solar energy absorbing glass
Pwr tilt/sliding moonroof w/sunshade
Pwr vertical sliding rear window
Variable-intermittent wipers w/wiper deicer
Removable locking easy-lift tailgate
Sunroof
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Remote Engine Start
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Engine Oil Cooler
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
Independent double-wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hood struts
4-wheel drive
Pwr front & rear ventilated disc brakes
Front tow hook
Class IV Weight Distribution Trailer Hitch
stake pockets
20" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
Limited-slip differential
Electronic trailer brake control connector
1-touch shift-on-the-fly electrically-controlled transfer case
4- & 7-pin trailer wire harnesses
5.7L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine-inc: dual variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Bed rail system & (4) tie-down cleats
HD multi-leaf spring rear suspension w/bias-mounted gas shock absorbers
Sequential multi-mode shift feature
HD battery, starter & alternator
145.6" wheelbase
275/55R20 all-season tires
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: lock-up torque converter, transmission oil cooling & heating
Engine & trasfer case protection plates
Premium audio system
Front pwr heated bucket seats-inc: pwr lumbar & driver side memory feature
4-spoke leather-wrapped pwr adjustable steering wheel w/audio controls
Dual foldable heated electrochromic pwr exterior mirrors w/integrated turn signals & memory feature linked to driver seat
Power Tilt Wheel
5.5' short pickup bed w/tie-downs
AM / FM / CD Player
590 kg (1310 lb) maximum payload
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5