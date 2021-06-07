Menu
2007 Toyota Yaris

150,372 KM

Details Description Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
LE

LE

Location

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

150,372KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7229954
  • Stock #: 203791
  • VIN: JTDKT923675036994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,372 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 TOYOTA YARIS~ACCIDENT FREE~ EXCELLENT CONDITION~CERTIFIED

~POWER WINDOWS, A/C,POWE LOCKS,KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online/

OR CALL US AT 905-896-9656 FOR MORE DETAILS

EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire

