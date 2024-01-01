Menu
Account
Sign In
<p >EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p >WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p >SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p >NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p >EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.</p> <p >STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p >DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p >GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p >COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p >GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p >YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p >WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.</p> <p >FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

3dr HB Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

3dr HB Auto

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11057423
  2. 11057423
  3. 11057423
  4. 11057423
  5. 11057423
  6. 11057423
  7. 11057423
  8. 11057423
  9. 11057423
  10. 11057423
  11. 11057423
  12. 11057423
  13. 11057423
  14. 11057423
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
201,000KM
Used
VIN WVWBR71KX7W278029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # WVWBR71KX7W278029
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2016 Dodge Journey Fwd 4dr for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Dodge Journey Fwd 4dr 1,950,009 KM $6,800 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T Premium Plus for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T Premium Plus 195,000 KM $5,980 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR 115,000 KM $5,400 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit