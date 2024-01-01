Menu
<p>2007 VOLVO C70 T5 CONVERTIBLE WITH ONLY 103K!! FULLY LOADED! HARD-TOP CONVERTIBLE! HEATED SEATS! ANTI-THEFT LOCK! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONTARIO (NORMAL) WITH NO ACCIDENTS! EXCELLENT CONDITION, BRAND-NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED.</p><p><br></p><p>CALL AT 416-505-3554</p><p><br></p><p>VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM</p><p><br></p><p>RAHMAN MOTORS</p><p>1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.</p><p>MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8</p><p><br></p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1725746450002_9821889413133407 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**</p>

Used
103,000KM
VIN YV1MC68247J011728

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 011728
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

2007 VOLVO C70 T5 CONVERTIBLE WITH ONLY 103K!! FULLY LOADED! HARD-TOP CONVERTIBLE! HEATED SEATS! ANTI-THEFT LOCK! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONTARIO (NORMAL) WITH NO ACCIDENTS! EXCELLENT CONDITION, BRAND-NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED.


CALL AT 416-505-3554


VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM


RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8


**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Security alarm system
outside temp display
Illuminated locking glove box
Front/rear cupholders
Front/rear reading lights
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Pwr passenger seat
Intelligent driver information system (IDIS)
Dual-zone electronic climate control (ECC)

Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering

Collapsible steering column
Electronic brake distribution (EBD)

Rear Foglight
Projector style halogen headlamps

Front/rear armrests
Interior cabin light delay
4-wheel pwr disc brakes (front ventilated)
Front foglights
Front seat back storage pockets
Luxury floormat set
Home Safe lights
Rear-window defroster w/auto timer
12V outlet
Driver/front passenger illuminated visor vanity mirror
Driver & front passenger airbags w/knee pad
Side-impact protection system airbags (SIPS)-inc: front seat mounted side airbags
Passenger side occupant sensor
Pedestrian protection
Whiplash protection system front seats (WHIPS)
ISO-FIX rear seat
Rear door mechanical child locks
Aluminum inlays
Colour coordinated door mouldings
Approach lighting-inc: side view mirror puddle lights
Pwr/heated mirrors w/side direction indicators
Retractable 3-piece hard top w/deadbolt locking
Covered storage in all seating positions
Ultra-slim centre console
3-spoke leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/aluminum inlay
Locking storage in front doors
Leather-wrapped shift knob w/aluminum inlay
Door mounted inflatable curtain (DMIC)
(4) 3-point seat belts w/outboard pretensioners/front force-limiters
ULEV certification
Comfort chassis
2.5L DOHC 20-valve all aluminum turbocharged I5 engine
Front bucket seats-inc: pwr driver w/memory
pwr driver/passenger fore/aft slide function
passenger height/lumbar adjust
AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD player-inc: high performance sound system w/(8) speakers
door mounted tweeters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

