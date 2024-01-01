$11,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Volvo C70
2dr Convertible! Fully Loaded! Heated Seats! | Low Km!
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 011728
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 VOLVO C70 T5 CONVERTIBLE WITH ONLY 103K!! FULLY LOADED! HARD-TOP CONVERTIBLE! HEATED SEATS! ANTI-THEFT LOCK! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONTARIO (NORMAL) WITH NO ACCIDENTS! EXCELLENT CONDITION, BRAND-NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
