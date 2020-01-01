Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Volvo V50

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,895

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
2007 Volvo V50

2007 Volvo V50

2.4

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Volvo V50

2.4

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,895

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6213168
  • VIN: YV1MW382872327519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 4 CYL., OUTSTANDING CONDITION , LEATHER , POWER SUNROOF , EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , power seat , heated seats , alloy rims , keyless entry , tilt steering , cruise , and more . Excellent condition in and out . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewhells.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

2007 Volvo V50 2.4
 184,000 KM
$5,895 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio LX+
 118,000 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte LX+
 118,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

Call Dealer

905-271-XXXX

(click to show)

905-271-9127

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory