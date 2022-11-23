$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2008 Acura MDX
2008 Acura MDX
ELITE PKG Sunroof Leather Heated Seats 7 Passenger
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
317,777KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9430080
- Stock #: 10843A
- VIN: 2HNYD28808H002829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10843A
- Mileage 317,777 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This SUV has 317,777 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Privacy Glass
Front/rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
LED taillamps
Heated Mirrors
3-point rear seatbelts
Child-proof rear door locks
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd row seats)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active front headrests
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Maintenance Minder system
Exterior temp indicator
Sunglasses holder
Door-pocket storage bins
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Multi-info display
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Sunroof
air
rear air
cruise
tilt
Rear DVD Entertainment
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Auxiliary input jack
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
3RD ROW
Rear roofline spoiler
Xenon high intensity discharge headlights w/washers
Speed sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
3rd row 50/50 split folding seats
Front center console w/storage compartment
LED backlit gauges w/progressive illumination
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
HomeLink remote system
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface
XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial
(2) front cup holders w/retractable cover
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
Auto-levelling headlamps
Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer
Integrated radio antenna
(4) cargo tie-down anchors
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
Trailer stability assist
P255/55R18 all-season tires
Power Tilt Wheel
Dual outlet exhaust
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
Independent multilink rear suspension
Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors w/reverse gear tilt-down, integrated LED directional signals, (2) memory settings
Pwr moonroof w/tilt, auto-open/close
(2) 2nd-row overhead map lights, ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights
Heated outboard 2nd row reclining 60/40 split folding seats w/fold-down armrest, cup holders
Leather-wrapped pwr tilt & telescoping steering wheel, (2) memory settings
Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system w/humidity control, air filtration, (2) memory settings
3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control, Sequential SportShift mode, Intelligent Shift Control
HD automatic transmission oil cooler
Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition, rearview camera
(2) 12 volt pwr outlets, (1) 115 volt pwr outlet
Active Damper System sport suspension
Exclusive 18" aluminum alloy wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5