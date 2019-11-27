Menu
2008 Audi A4

2.0T QUATTRO | LEATHER | ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS

2008 Audi A4

2.0T QUATTRO | LEATHER | ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS

Location

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

1-833-556-6700

Sale Price

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,400KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4371447
  • Stock #: MTR065490
  • VIN: WAUDF68E68A065490
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Electronic Stability Control ESC
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Anti-Start Security

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peel Car Sales

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

