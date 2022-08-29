$9,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-505-3554
2008 Audi A6
3.2 Quattro S-Line 4dr
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9240088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 AUDI A6 23.2L QUATTRO (AWD), ONLY 159K!!!, FULLY LOADED, SUN-ROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, ONTARIO VEHICLE (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 416-505-3554
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST E,
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.