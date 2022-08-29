Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Audi A6

133 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
2008 Audi A6

2008 Audi A6

3.2 Quattro S-Line 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Audi A6

3.2 Quattro S-Line 4dr

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

133KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9240088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 AUDI A6 23.2L QUATTRO (AWD), ONLY 159K!!!, FULLY LOADED, SUN-ROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, ONTARIO VEHICLE (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

CALL AT 416-505-3554


VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM


RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST E,
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON


**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rahman Motors

2008 Audi A6 3.2 Qua...
 133 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2010 Buick Enclave A...
 133,000 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna L...
 185,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-505-XXXX

(click to show)

416-505-3554

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory