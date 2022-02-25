$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2008 BMW 1 Series
128i | AUTO | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH |
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8361696
- Stock #: 2865
- VIN: WBAUP73558VF09206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
*****SERENA MOTORS*****
2008 BMW 128i COUPE AUTO
*KM 138.000*
*CERTIFIED*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
$9.995+ taxes & licensing
*LOADED * 3.0L RWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, AUTO A/C, PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND, USB/AUX INPUT, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, PUSH START, KEYLESS ENTRY MORE...
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA. NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.