2008 BMW 1 Series

138,000 KM

Serena Motors Ltd.

128i | AUTO | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

2008 BMW 1 Series

128i | AUTO | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8361696
  • Stock #: 2865
  • VIN: WBAUP73558VF09206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

*****SERENA MOTORS*****

2008 BMW 128i COUPE AUTO

*KM 138.000*

*CERTIFIED*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED * 3.0L RWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, AUTO A/C, PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND, USB/AUX INPUT, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, PUSH START, KEYLESS ENTRY MORE...

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE  

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER  CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.  NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

After Hours: 647-992-1287
