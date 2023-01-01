Menu
2008 BMW 3 Series

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn

2008 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9451588
  • Stock #: WBAVA33528FV67036
  • VIN: WBAVA33528FV67036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # WBAVA33528FV67036
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. SUNROOF, POWER SEATS, LEATHER,


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


FINANCING AVAILABLE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Leather Seats
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Sunroof/Moonroof
Leather Steering Wheels

Email Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

