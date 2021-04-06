Menu
2008 Cadillac CTS

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

3.6 | AUTO | PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | NO ACCIDENTS

2008 Cadillac CTS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6909582
  • Stock #: 2685
  • VIN: 1G6DF577180176926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

****** SERENA MOTORS ******

2008 CADILLAC CTS AUTO

$6.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM 107.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

 

*FULLY LOADED* 3.6L RWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AUTO AC, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, HEATED LEATHER POWER MEMORY SEATS, AUX/MP3 RADIO WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER,

CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES. 


WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

