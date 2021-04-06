2008 Cadillac CTS

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 6909582

6909582 Stock #: 2685

2685 VIN: 1G6DF577180176926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Mirror Memory Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.