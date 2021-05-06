2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998 + taxes & licensing 2 6 3 , 1 1 7 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7054604

7054604 Stock #: 13177M

13177M VIN: 3GNFK12388G247430

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stealth Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 263,117 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.