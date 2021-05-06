Menu
2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

263,117 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

263,117KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7054604
  Stock #: 13177M
  VIN: 3GNFK12388G247430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 263,117 KM

Vehicle Description

Quality & Value Listing, Proud Canadian ownership since year 2008, Mileage make no justice for this truck, Car fax report verified including most of the service details.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details. Our website MJCANADA.CARPAGES.CA

As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

