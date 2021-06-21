Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Colorado

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,885

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Colorado

2008 Chevrolet Colorado

Ext Cab 125.9" LS,SUPER LOW KM, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Colorado

Ext Cab 125.9" LS,SUPER LOW KM, CERTIFIED

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,885

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7462490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

SUPER LOW KM 1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX SUPER CLEAN 2008 GAS SAVER COLORADO

CARFAX CANADA Verified, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

2014 Ford Escape 4 W...
 242,000 KM
$6,985 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 4 W...
 201,000 KM
$7,985 + tax & lic
2014 RAM Cargo Van S...
 51,000 KM
$13,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory