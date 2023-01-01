Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Impala

206,010 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Impala

2008 Chevrolet Impala

LT Keyless Entry Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Impala

LT Keyless Entry Cruise Control

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 9897605
  2. 9897605
  3. 9897605
  4. 9897605
  5. 9897605
  6. 9897605
  7. 9897605
  8. 9897605
  9. 9897605
  10. 9897605
  11. 9897605
  12. 9897605
  13. 9897605
  14. 9897605
  15. 9897605
  16. 9897605
  17. 9897605
  18. 9897605
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
206,010KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9897605
  • Stock #: 12036FA
  • VIN: 2G1WT58K289176160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12036FA
  • Mileage 206,010 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 211HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls

Comfort

air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 92,634 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 63,705 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 No Acci...
 80,695 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Email Tabangi Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory