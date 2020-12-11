Menu
2008 Chevrolet Malibu

139,074 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

139,074KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6344786
  • Stock #: G201590A
  • VIN: 1G1ZJ57B68F286799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Golden Pewter Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,074 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr Sdn 2LT

Vehicle Features

Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Air Conditioning,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Front Wheel Drive,4 Cylin...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

