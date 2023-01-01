Menu
2008 Chrysler Town & Country

137,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited Sunroof/Navigation/Alloys/Leather

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited Sunroof/Navigation/Alloys/Leather

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

137,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10103268
  • Stock #: 6940
  • VIN: 2A8HR64X68R812292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6940
  • Mileage 137,500 KM

Vehicle Description




Limited Trim || LOADED || Full Stow and Go, Sunroof, Navigation, Alloys, Fog Lights, Center Captains Chairs. Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Dual climate control, and More *CARFAX, CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top-up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non-safety components), engine oil, exterior high-speed buffing/waxing/touch-ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost, and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, AND NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2009 2010 2006 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, Pontiac Montana, Ford Flex, Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey, Entourage, VW Routan, Town and Country, Ronda, Mazda 5 Mini Van model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact the dealer for more details.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Hydraulic lift
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start

