$12,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-290-1319
2008 Chrysler Town & Country
Limited Sunroof/Navigation/Alloys/Leather
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10103268
- Stock #: 6940
- VIN: 2A8HR64X68R812292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6940
- Mileage 137,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited Trim || LOADED || Full Stow and Go, Sunroof, Navigation, Alloys, Fog Lights, Center Captains Chairs. Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Dual climate control, and More *CARFAX, CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top-up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non-safety components), engine oil, exterior high-speed buffing/waxing/touch-ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost, and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, AND NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2009 2010 2006 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, Pontiac Montana, Ford Flex, Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey, Entourage, VW Routan, Town and Country, Ronda, Mazda 5 Mini Van model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact the dealer for more details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.