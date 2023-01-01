2008 Chrysler Town & Country

$12,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10103268

10103268 Stock #: 6940

6940 VIN: 2A8HR64X68R812292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6940

Mileage 137,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Sunroof Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Stow & Go Seats Additional Features Automatic lights Hydraulic lift Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.