2008 Dodge Dakota

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
JUST TRADED IN !!! SXT PACKAGE, CREW CAB, 3.7L, AUTO, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, AM/FM CD, SOFT TONNEAU, TOW PKG, ABS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
