2008 Dodge Dakota

183,861 KM

Details

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2008 Dodge Dakota

2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT

2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

183,861KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7273772
  • Stock #: J212145C
  • VIN: 1D7HE38K68S520205

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J212145C
  • Mileage 183,861 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! SXT PACKAGE, CREW CAB, 3.7L, AUTO, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, AM/FM CD, SOFT TONNEAU, TOW PKG, ABS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Pass through rear seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

