Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2008 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN*CERTIFIED*POWER OPTIONS*ONE OWNER**CERTIFIED</p><p>WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS</p><p>THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH :</p><p>~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1705535905168_6479247078344286 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED)<span> </span>*** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.</p><p>~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST</p><p>~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.</p><p>~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.</p><p>~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :</p><p>https://www.capitalmotors.online</p><p>OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS</p>

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

83,392 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE*ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE*ONE OWNER

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

  1. 10882359
  2. 10882359
  3. 10882359
  4. 10882359
  5. 10882359
  6. 10882359
  7. 10882359
  8. 10882359
  9. 10882359
  10. 10882359
  11. 10882359
  12. 10882359
  13. 10882359
  14. 10882359
  15. 10882359
Contact Seller

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
83,392KM
Used
VIN 2D8HN44HX8R673831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 673831
  • Mileage 83,392 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN*CERTIFIED*POWER OPTIONS*ONE OWNER**CERTIFIED

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH :

~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Highline Door Trim Panel
Assist handles
Rear dome lamp
Liftgate flood lamp
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Dual Glove Boxes
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
White face instrument panel
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Tire pressure monitor warning
Driver door sill storage bin
Observation mirror
Dual visors w/mirrors
Front courtesy/map lamps
LH rear quarter storage bin

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tip Start
Pwr rack & pinion steering
140-amp alternator
600-amp maintenance-free battery
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE

Exterior

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Sunscreen Glass
Front air dam
Black grille
Black door handles
Black license plate brow
Body-colour fascias w/rear scuff pad
Accent-colour bodyside mouldings
Belt mouldings
Halogen headlamps w/time-delay off
Fold-away mirrors
Variable intermittent windshield wiper
Driver door protection block

Safety

Brake/Park Interlock
Child safety rear door locks
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Motors

Used 2010 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn AUTO CE*ONE OWNER CAR*NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn AUTO CE*ONE OWNER CAR*NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX 128,397 KM $9,850 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE*ONE OWNER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE*ONE OWNER 83,392 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Focus 4dr Sdn SES*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Ford Focus 4dr Sdn SES*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED 168,794 KM $6,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

Call Dealer

416-873-XXXX

(click to show)

416-873-9656

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan