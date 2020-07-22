2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
277,000 KM

Details Description Features

SE

SE

Location

1000 Dundas St E #117, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

277,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5516064
  • VIN: 2D8HN44H58R756809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 277,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 DODGE CARAVAN, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION IN VERY GOOD CONDITION, 

EQUIPPED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO,CD PLAYER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, LOCKS, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED OPTIONS.SELLING AS IS.

THIS VEHICLE CAN BE VIEWED AND TEST DRIVEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT @9052085000. THANKS 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

