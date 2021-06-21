Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7452305
  • Stock #: 5315
  • VIN: 2d8hn44p68r122237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SXT , ONE OWNER , ACCIDENT FREE , LOW , LOW KMS , POWER TAILGATE , POWER SLIDING DOORS , FRONT AND REAR A/C , POWER SEATS , AND MUCH MORE . Priced to sell. " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , email : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 255,000 KM
$4,895 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Tigu...
 148,000 KM
$7,895 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 162,000 KM
$5,895 + tax & lic

Email E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

Call Dealer

905-271-XXXX

(click to show)

905-271-9127

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory