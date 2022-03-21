Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

278,195 KM

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST AS-IS

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST AS-IS

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

278,195KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8947396
  • Stock #: 16738D
  • VIN: 1D7HU18218J144669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16738D
  • Mileage 278,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

