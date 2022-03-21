$4,200+ tax & licensing
$4,200
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
ST AS-IS
Location
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
278,195KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 8947396
- VIN: 1D7HU18218J144669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 278,195 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1