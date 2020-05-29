Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Econoline

2008 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Contact Seller

$4,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5200157
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CARFAX CANADA Verified, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

 

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Convenience
  • Power Outlet
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 141,000 KM
$7,785 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 219,000 KM
$5,385 + tax & lic
2013 RAM Cargo Van C...
 204,000 KM
$6,485 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory