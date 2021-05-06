Menu
2008 Ford Edge

203,344 KM

Details Description Features

$6,296

+ tax & licensing
$6,296

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Limited

Limited

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,296

+ taxes & licensing

203,344KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7074349
  • Stock #: 11140A
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C48BB33088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Sand Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,344 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr Limited AWD

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Rear Defroster
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
am/fm
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Leather Steering Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2019 Honda Pilot EX
 47,528 KM
$30,796 + tax & lic
2000 GMC Safari SLT
 168,883 KM
$3,796 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic LX
 236,811 KM
$2,796 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

