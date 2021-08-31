2008 Ford Escape SOLD AS IS. FWD. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

2008 Ford Escape SOLD AS IS. FWD. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

$1,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 6 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7593310

7593310 Stock #: 21T823

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Siver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 166,635 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.