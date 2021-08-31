Menu
2008 Ford Escape

302,333 KM

Details Description Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

Limited

2008 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

302,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7681681
  • Stock #: 11808A
  • VIN: 1FMCU941X8KA65166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIGHT SAGE METALLIC
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11808A
  • Mileage 302,333 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr V6 Limited

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
am/fm
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
V6 Cylinder Engine
Cargo shade
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

