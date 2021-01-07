Menu
2008 Ford F-150

230,515 KM

Details Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

STX AS-IS

Location

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

230,515KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6489306
  • Stock #: 16244D
  • VIN: 1FTRX12W78KB62153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 16244D
  • Mileage 230,515 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
