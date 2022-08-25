Menu
2008 Ford F-150

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,980

+ tax & licensing
$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW

2008 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

240,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9007879
  Stock #: 1FTPW14V08FB93140
  VIN: 1FTPW14V08FB93140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FTPW14V08FB93140
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!
2 MONTHS FREE WARRANTY FOR ENGINE!!! OR
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS,
Sunroof ,Leather ,Heated Seats,
THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Airbag
Driver Side Airbag

