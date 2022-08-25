Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-150

252,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 9007882
  2. 9007882
  3. 9007882
  4. 9007882
  5. 9007882
  6. 9007882
  7. 9007882
  8. 9007882
  9. 9007882
  10. 9007882
  11. 9007882
  12. 9007882
  13. 9007882
  14. 9007882
  15. 9007882
  16. 9007882
  17. 9007882
  18. 9007882
  19. 9007882
  20. 9007882
  21. 9007882
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

252,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9007882
  • Stock #: 1FTPX14V98FA33481
  • VIN: 1FTPX14V98FA33481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FTPX14V98FA33481
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS TRUCK ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION AND 4WD ON EXCELLENT CONDITION
THERE IS $900 ADDITIONAL IF YOU WANT CERTIFIED.



2 MONTHS FREE WARRANTY FOR ENGINE!!! OR
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS,
THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
MEMORY SEAT
Passenger Airbag
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

2008 Chevrolet Equin...
 175,000 KM
$4,200 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 252,000 KM
$4,600 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 240,000 KM
$6,980 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory