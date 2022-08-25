$4,600+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-354-5500
2008 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB
Location
Gardiner Motors
6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
647-354-5500
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,600
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9007882
- Stock #: 1FTPX14V98FA33481
- VIN: 1FTPX14V98FA33481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 1FTPX14V98FA33481
- Mileage 252,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AS IS TRUCK ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION AND 4WD ON EXCELLENT CONDITION
THERE IS $900 ADDITIONAL IF YOU WANT CERTIFIED.
2 MONTHS FREE WARRANTY FOR ENGINE!!! OR
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS,
THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.