2008 Ford Fusion

215,211 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

SEL

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

215,211KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8278344
  • Stock #: L212685B
  • VIN: 3FAHP08118R207283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark INK Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,211 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! SEL PACKAGE, AUTO, V6, BLUETOOTH, P/GLASS ROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, P/SEAT, STEERING CONTROLS, 6/CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Climate Control
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
V6 Cylinder Engine
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

