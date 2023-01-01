Menu
2008 GMC Yukon

294,031 KM

Details Features

$4,300

+ tax & licensing
$4,300

+ taxes & licensing

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

905-848-3333

2008 GMC Yukon

2008 GMC Yukon

4WD 4dr SLE AS-IS

2008 GMC Yukon

4WD 4dr SLE AS-IS

Location

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,300

+ taxes & licensing

294,031KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012053
  • Stock #: 17366D
  • VIN: 1GKFK13018R139751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17366D
  • Mileage 294,031 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

