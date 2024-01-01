Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=Default><strong><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>2008 HONDA CIVIC DX-G</span></strong></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 18.0pt; color: red;> </span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>2008</span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif; font-size: 11.5pt;> HONDA CIVIC SDN, BLUE, DX 4-CYLINDER GAS, AUTOMATIC, COMES WITH</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>5 PASSENGERS</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>CLOTH INTERIOR</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>DUAL AIRBAGS + SIDE AIRBAGS</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>POWER STEERING</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>POWER LOCKS </span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>POWER WINDOWS</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>CRUISE CONTROL</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>AIR CONDITIONING </span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>FWD </span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;> AUX</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY</span></p><p class=Default><strong><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES</span></strong></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.</span></p><p class=Default style=margin-left: 36.0pt;> </p><p class=Default style=margin-left: 36.0pt;> </p>

2008 Honda Civic

196,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Civic

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

  1. 1720897857
  2. 1720897858
  3. 1720897858
  4. 1720897857
  5. 1720897856
  6. 1720897857
  7. 1720897857
  8. 1720897857
  9. 1720897857
  10. 1720897857
  11. 1720897857
  12. 1720897857
  13. 1720897857
  14. 1720897856
  15. 1720897856
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA16408H026632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 HONDA CIVIC DX-G

 2008 HONDA CIVIC SDN, BLUE, DX 4-CYLINDER GAS, AUTOMATIC, COMES WITH

5 PASSENGERS

CLOTH INTERIOR

DUAL AIRBAGS + SIDE AIRBAGS

POWER STEERING

POWER LOCKS

POWER WINDOWS

CRUISE CONTROL

AIR CONDITIONING

FWD

 AUX

IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY

ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES

WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Motors

Used 2021 Acura TLX ASPEC for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Acura TLX ASPEC 107,000 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Dodge Durango R/T 175,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Forte LX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Kia Forte LX 160,000 KM SOLD

Email Victory Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-452-XXXX

(click to show)

416-452-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Civic